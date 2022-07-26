The 10 most expensive colleges in the US, two are here in Chicago

July 26, 2022 | jnettlebeck

While Biden is trying to help students get their loans forgiven, college are still raising tuition every year like clockwork. Here are the top 10 most expensive colleges in the US, and two are right here in Chicago.

1. Harvey Mudd College – 77K annually

2. University of Pennsylvania – 76K annually

3. Amherst College – 76K annually

4. University of Southern California – 77k annually

5. Tufts University – 76K annually

6. Dartmouth College – 76K annually

7. Brown University – 76K annually

8. Northwestern University 76K annually

9. University of Chicago– 76K annually

10. Wellesley College 76K annually

https://abc7chicago.com/northwestern-university-of-chicago-most-expensive-colleges-in-america/12065670/

3/21/24 – Sleater-Kinney

3/22/24 – Beach Bunny

3/22/24 – Flipturn

3/22/24 – Q101 Pop-Up with SAVE FERRIS

3/24/24 – Join Q101 at the Circuit of the Americas Watch Party.

4/1/24 – Q101 Morning Crew Opening Day Live Broadcast!

4/4/24 – Bert Kreischer

4/8/24 – I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME

4/23/24 – lovelytheband

