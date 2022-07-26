The 10 most expensive colleges in the US, two are here in Chicago

While Biden is trying to help students get their loans forgiven, college are still raising tuition every year like clockwork. Here are the top 10 most expensive colleges in the US, and two are right here in Chicago.

1. Harvey Mudd College – 77K annually

2. University of Pennsylvania – 76K annually

3. Amherst College – 76K annually

4. University of Southern California – 77k annually

5. Tufts University – 76K annually

6. Dartmouth College – 76K annually

7. Brown University – 76K annually

8. Northwestern University 76K annually

9. University of Chicago– 76K annually

10. Wellesley College 76K annually

